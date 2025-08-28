HARARE – National airline Air Zimbabwe will introduce daily return flights between Harare and Mutare from September 8 to 14 to support the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Travel Expo.

The international tourism showcase, which runs from September 10 to 12, will be hosted in the eastern city for the first time.

Chief executive officer Edmund Makona said the special operation was designed to provide convenient travel for exhibitors, delegates and visitors attending the Expo, while also testing the long-term viability of the Harare–Mutare route.

“This operation is a pilot project. We are testing the market, understanding demand, and exploring the long-term viability of this route. If the demand is there, Air Zimbabwe will be ready to make it a permanent feature of our network,” Makona said.

The flights will connect with the airline’s Harare–Victoria Falls service, allowing passengers to experience multiple destinations in one trip. Travellers from Mutare will also gain onward connections to regional and international routes via Harare.

Air Zimbabwe said it had collaborated with the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe, Airports Company of Zimbabwe, National Handling Services and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority to ensure smooth operations.

“Air Zimbabwe is more than an airline,” said Makona. “We are a bridge that connects people, cultures, and opportunities. These Harare–Mutare flights are proof of our dedication to growth, our belief in Zimbabwe’s tourism potential, and our determination to keep the nation flying high.”

The airline also confirmed that passengers will be able to book tickets online through a new partnership with PayNow, making travel more accessible and convenient.

