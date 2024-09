Air commodore Peter Zimondi and cousin to the late Perence Shiri has died, the Children of War Veterans Association reports.

He has been in a coma since the time he was involved in a night time accident near Zororo cemetery along Seke road in July.

Air Commondore Zimondi’s father and late Shiri’s father were biological brothers.

Shiri died at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Zwnews