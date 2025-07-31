The Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) has provided an incapacitation allowance to renowned Sungura musician Nicholas Zakaria.

The veteran musician popularly known as Madzibaba previously shared that he was battling diabetes and hypertension.

In a candid interview with State media, Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria expressed the severity of his health issues, which have hindered his ability to perform.

The veteran musician also highlighted the financial strain exacerbated by his health condition, noting the dwindling returns from live performances amid economic challenges in Zimbabwe.

