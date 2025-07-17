Sungura legend Nicholas ‘Madzibaba’ Zakaria has appealed to Zimbabweans to pray for him as he battles some serious health challenges.

Known for his profound influence on the genre, the iconic musician’s absence from a family show at Zebra Village recently triggered serious concerns among his fans.

Madzibaba confirmed he hasn’t been well for some time.

“I just managed to send my band and PA system and my son Franco to our family show.”

Revelations that he is under the weather has provoked an outpouring of love and support from his fans and fellow musicians.

In his absence, Franco Slomo captivated the audience with his artistry.

He also had a message to the sungura community.

“Let us stop spending time on sungura music wars and spend it on praying for the living legend of this genre. Let us stop pointing fingers at each other.”

Kireni Zulu, another prominent figure in the industry, said:

“If one of us gets sick as an artist, we must know and we must visit each other, socialising and listening to their challenges.

“We must assist each other rather than pretend to have loved a person after his or her death by buying food or coffins. John Chibadura never attacked the Chimbetus, Okavango Boys never clashed with Tineyi Chikupo.”

