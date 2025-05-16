Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming journalism in Zimbabwe by enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and audience engagement.

However, it requires a careful approach to ethical considerations and the preservation of journalistic integrity, according to a senior media official.

Professor Ruby Magosvongwe, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Media Commission, made these remarks during a belated 2025 World Press Freedom Day commemorations in Harare.

She emphasised that as technology evolves, collaboration between AI and human journalists is essential for the future of news reporting.

Magosvongwe criticised Zimbabwe’s reliance on third-party tools and platforms, which limit local control and exacerbate the digital divide.

“The first tragedy confronting us as a country, region, and continent is that we are using third-party tools, excluding underserved and marginalised communities,” she said.

“We haven’t developed localised AI systems that can read and interpret our diverse local languages, leading to message distortions and misinformation.”

The commemorations, attended by senior media personnel, representatives from media training institutions, civil society members, and non-governmental organisations, focused on the theme “Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media.”

Sponsored by UNESCO, the event featured presentations on lessons learnt from AI use, alongside panel discussions addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by the technology.

Over the years, journalism in Zimbabwe has primarily relied on traditional media for information gathering and analysis. The advent of digital communications has shifted this landscape, with AI improving the quality of reporting and the accuracy of information.

However, Magosvongwe warned that AI also poses significant challenges, including data privacy, algorithmic bias, and potential job losses for journalists.

“As the media landscape evolves, responsibly embracing these technologies will be key to fostering a vibrant and trustworthy journalism sector,” she said.

She stressed the importance of a balanced approach to AI in journalism. “While we embrace technology, we must address ethical concerns, ensure equitable access, and maintain core journalistic values to protect the integrity of our media landscape.”

Zimbabwe has faced numerous challenges in its media sector, including a lack of resources. As AI technology evolves, it presents both opportunities and risks that journalists must navigate carefully to uphold the standards of their profession.

Magosvongwe further acknowledged the role of education in adapting to these technological advancements.

“There is a pressing need for robust training programmes that equip journalists with the skills to work alongside AI effectively,” she noted.

“Media institutions should prioritise educational initiatives that cover both the technical aspects of AI and the ethical frameworks necessary for responsible reporting.”

In addition, the chairperson called for greater collaboration between the government, media houses, and technology developers to create an ecosystem that supports local content creation.

“Investing in homegrown AI projects will not only empower local journalists but also promote narratives that reflect the authentic voices of Zimbabwean communities,” she said.

The panel discussions during the commemorations explored various case studies showcasing the successful integration of AI in journalism worldwide.

“Participants highlighted the need for tailored solutions that can address the specific challenges faced by Zimbabwean journalists.

“We must learn from global best practices while being mindful of our unique context,” Admire Masuku, from Harare Polytechnic’s School of Journalism, added.

New Ziana