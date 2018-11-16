SA based Kwekwe businessman dumps Bev Sibanda, says his life has been ruined

South Africa based businessman Agrippa ‘Boss Bvola’ Matambo has denied dating hot dancer Beverly Sibanda.

The 35 year old drove all the way from South Africa to give a scathing, live interview with local paper HMetro.

Matambo was furious following rumors that he was planning to pay lobola for Bev.

“Firstly I want to clear myself and set the record straight that I’m not dating Beverly as was reported’ said Matambo

‘The story has ruined my image because my Zimbabwean friends in SA and my parents were shocked to learn that I was dating Bev. My real girlfriend was the one who showed me the link to the story and I had to drive straight away to Zimbabwe after learning about the story. I’m angry and I want you to give me the source of this information” he fumed.

He denied that he introduced Bev to his relatives

‘Of all the people in the world, how can I date Beverly really?” he scoffed.

Questioned on how photos of him and Bev in compromising positions leaked, Matambo said that he once hosted her at his joint in Witbank and decided to go for drinks with her crew like he normally does with most Zimbabwean artists whom he hosts from time to time.

“I suspect it’s Bev, because she requested for the pictures as we were having drinks and I suspect she is the one who leaked them” he claimed

He also suspected that her camp might have played a hand in the leaked images.

“I once heard that she was dating Andy Muridzo and following his drama with Mai Keketso , I suspect she might have leaked them to fix her ex.

Despite the alleged affair Matambo said he would not stop assisting her.

