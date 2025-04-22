A member of the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) was rescued after his parachute became entangled in pine trees during a training exercise near the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo on Monday.

The Bulawayo Fire and Ambulance Department responded swiftly to rescue the paratropper who was suspended approximately 25 meters above ground.

The officer was subsequently transported to United Bulawayo Hospital for medical attention.

AFZ, just like a number of government departments will be having displays at ZITF which will be officially opened by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo.

Zwnews