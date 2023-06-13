Former ZANU PF youth leader and founder of the Front for Economic Emancipation of Zimbabwe (FEEZ), Godfrey Tsenengamu has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of letting down Zimbabweans and other individuals who put their lives in danger for him to succeed the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa ascended to power through a November 17, 2017 military coup which toppled Mugabe.

Tsenengamu was instrumental in Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to power.

Speaking during an interview with Alpha Media Holdings chairman Trevor Ncube on the platform In Conversation with Trevor, Tsenengamu said at the time he believed Mnangagwa was the only top party leader with capacity to end high-profile corruption in the country.

“I was clear from the time Mai (Joice) Mujuru went down saying I think the one who is going to be the next president was Emmerson Mnangagwa and it was a taboo to say that,” he said.

“I also thought that maybe he was going to be the bridge between the old madhalas (guard) and the young people coming as a transitional leader.

“In my mind, I would say that if Mugabe steps down, Mnangagwa would come in and after him I had two options between Saviour Kasukuwere and Walter Mzembi.”

In 2020, Tsenengamu was suspended together with Zanu PF youth secretary Lewis Matutu for indiscipline after they named Kuda Tagwirei, Tafadzwa Musarara and Billy Rautenbach as having captured State institutions.