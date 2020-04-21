Whoever doubted the biblical narrative of Sarah giving birth as a nonagenarian should meet a female sexagenarian from Lagos who, on Sunday, gave birth to a set of beautiful, bouncing twins, for them to change their mindset.

The Nigerian woman, who had waited for a lengthy 43 years to be called a mother, is at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where she delivered the set of twins, and is literally speaking, crying tears of joy.

The rare first time mother, had to undergo in-vitro-fertilisation (IVF) in order to carry the babies to term. Elated LUTH authorities described this birth as the first of its kind, not only in Nigeria but in all of Africa.



LUTH’s Professor W L Adeyemo took to social media to announce the birth, a rarity to say the least. The communique reads:

LUTH SUCCESSFULLY DELIVERED A 68-YEAR OLD WOMAN OF A TWIN

LUTH has successfully delivered a Sixty-Eight (68) year old primigravida (pregnant for the first time) with twin (a male and a female) gestation (pregnancy) following an IVF conception. She was delivered through an elective Caesarean section at 37 weeks gestation on Tuesday 14th April 2020.

The IVF & embryo transfer were done at an outside facility. She was thereafter referred to LUTH at early gestation and subsequently managed till term.

This is the first in LUTH, Nigeria and Africa!

Mother & babies are well.

Prof. W. L. Adeyemo

CMAC

For LUTH Management”

