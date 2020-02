The Zimbabwe music industry plunged into mourning Saturday evening following the passing on of Afro-jazz entertainer, Prince Musarurwa.

He was 31.

According to reports, Musarurwa succumbed to lung cancer at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where he was receiving medical attention. He shot to fame in 2013 when he featured songstress Pah Chihera on the hit, ‘Runonzi Rudo’.

Burial arrangements were still underway during the time of publishing.

More details to follow…..

Zwnews