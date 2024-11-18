Hospitality giant Africa Sun is basking in glory of improved business with hotel occupancy increasing to 64% from 53% recorded over the same period last year.

Africa Sun is selling some of its hotels, including the magnificent Crowne Plaza (Monomotapa Hotel) in the capital.

And the company’s revenue for the third quarter was US$18.1m, 24% more than what was registered during the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, according to figures for the period under review, year-to-date, revenue was US$43.7m, 18% higher.

This has been attributed to higher occupancy rates, firmer average daily rate, and more food and beverages sales.

“On a year-to-date basis, the domestic market remains the business anchor, contributing 71% of room nights sold, while the share from international arrivals has risen to 29% from 26%,” says the company.