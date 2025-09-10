Renowned Zimbabwean robotics expert, Professor Arthur Mutambara says African countries can never survive the Artificial Intelligence revolution if they work individually, writes Hopewell Chin’ono.

He stressed that Africa must act as one unit, because countries like South Africa, Zimbabwe, or Rwanda do not have the capacity to compete in the AI race on their own, as they are simply too small.

He emphasised that without continental unity, Africa will remain a spectator in the fourth industrial revolution, watching others shape the future while it lags behind.

“Only through integration and collective effort can Africa harness its resources, talent, and market size to meaningfully compete in the global AI landscape,” he said.

Prof Mutambara giving a masterclass lecture on Artificial Intelligence at the launch of his new AI book, showing how it is linked to economics, productivity, and entrepreneurship, and how Africa can either tap into it or risk being left behind.

He explained how the AI economy is already bigger than Africa’s combined GDP, yet the resources driving this technological revolution are coming from Africa itself.

He reminded us that AI will create more millionaires in the next five years than the internet did in twenty years, stressing that the continent must urgently shift from being just a source of raw materials to being a creator of intellectual property and innovation.

He said that with the persistent power cuts across Africa, it will be difficult to achieve the breakthroughs required, because AI fundamentally depends on reliable electricity.

He warned that without solving the energy crisis, Africa will remain on the margins of the AI revolution, merely supplying raw materials while others build wealth and innovation from them.

Look out for the video of his presentation when it is released. His delivery was an outstanding blend of science and clarity, breaking down complex ideas into simple and relatable explanations.

It was an eye-opening lecture that showed how Africa can either seize the AI opportunity or be left behind.

Prof Daniel Mashao, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment (FEBE) at the University of Johannesburg, says Africans should not be afraid of Artificial Intelligence.

Instead, he cautions that we should be afraid of the person who is able to use AI, referencing how many people fail to tap into its full potential and merely use it as a “new Google.”

He stressed that the real danger lies not in the technology itself but in the individuals who master it and apply it strategically, as they will hold enormous power over those who only scratch the surface.

Prof Mashao urged Africans to move beyond fear and passive consumption, and to develop skills that allow them to create, innovate, and compete in the AI-driven world.