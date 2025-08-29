Zimbabwe’s leading safari operator African Bush Camps has opened a representative office at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare to offer accessibility and convenience to customers who want to explore the region’s vast prime wildlife areas and tourist destinations.

African Bush Camps has grown into a prominent safari operator in the region, offering unique and exhilarating experiences across Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, while also inspiring a massive global audience and challenging traditional safari narratives.

Its core business is to create a more authentic and inclusive safari experience for clients, give back to communities and protect wildlife, while also mitigating human-wildlife conflict in the areas where it operates.

The company’s splendid lodges and camps across the three countries are positioned in pristine, untamed parts of the wilderness – dramatically thrilling sites, offering luxury, unique safari experiences, and vast opportunities to connect with and immerse in nature, which can be fascinating, therapeutic and offer physiational renewal.

Founded in 2006 by Beks Ndlovu, a local Zimbabwean safari guide, with a mission to share Africa’s authentic beauty, conserve its wildlife, and empower local communities, African Bush Camps has now become a regional giant in the safari business.

The company provides luxury safari experiences in Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, rooted in conservation, community involvement through African Bush Camps Foundation, and personalised service led by expert local guides.

The foundation supports projects in education, health, conservation, and community empowerment to foster human-wildlife co-existence and sustainable livelihoods.

Newshawks