African Sun, one of Zimbabwe’s leading hotel investment company says recovery at the half-year mark has exceeded initial expectations.

According to the company, hotel room take up rose to 41% from 24% the same time last year, but still 4 percentage points lower than pre-COVID19.

Locals dominated business, however foreign arrivals now recovering, up 7 percentage points.

The hospitality industry is still trying to get out of the Covid 19 induced shocks.

Covid 19 caused disruptions as travel restrictions and lockdowns were put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

