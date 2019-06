Egypt Afcon 2019 Group Fixtures, Tables and Full Match Schedules

UPDATES for African Nations Cup of Nations(Afcon 2019).. Latest Tables, Scores and Results for Groups

Key fixture dates

Friday 21 June (9pm KO) – Opening game, Egypt vs Zimbabwe

Friday 5 July (5pm KO) – First game of the knockout stages

Wednesday 10 July (5pm KO and 8pm KO) and Thursday 11 July (5pm KO and 8pm KO) – Quarter finals

Sunday 14 July (5pm KO and 8pm KO) – Semi finals

Wednesday 17 July (8pm KO) – Third-place play-off

Friday 19 July (8pm KO) – Final

Group A

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 DR Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Madagascar 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Burundi 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Benin 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0

Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group Stages Fixture & Results