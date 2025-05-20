In 2024, Afreximbank estimated Zimbabwe’s Gross Domestic Product at US$34.4 billion; services contributed 54%, industry 34%, and agriculture 13%.

The country’s external debt is projected to reach US$14.9 billion in 2025, or 67% of GDP, with debt service taking over 50% of revenue—“well above sustainable levels”

• Economic growth: In 2025, Afrex projects economic growth of 3.8%, supported by an anticipated growth in agriculture, gold, and tourism. This projection is lower than the 6% projected by the Zim govt, IMF, and World Bank, and the AfDB’s forecast of 5.3%

• Investor sentiment low: Afrex says “governance challenges have continued to undermine investor confidence both regionally and internationally”

📌 Outlook: “Global economic shocks, currency volatility, and rising uncertainties in the global financial markets represent significant downside risks” for Zimbabwe’s economy this year.