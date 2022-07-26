The African Distillers (Afdis) has recorded an overall 18% rise in sales volumes in the first quarter of 2022.

The company sold 30% more wine in the June quarter than it did over the same period in 2021.

This was attributed to the fact that Afdis has began producing the 4th Street brand brand locally, as well as the reopening of restaurants following last year’s lockdowns.

African Distillers is a company in Zimbabwe which is one of the largest producers of alcoholic beverages, primarily distilled spirits and wines, in Zimbabwe.

Zwnews