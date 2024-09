Zimbabwe and Kenya underway at Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

The Warriors are the home team in this Group J Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The match has just gone into half time with the two side deadlocked at nill all.

Zimbabwe starting XI

Washington Arubi, Godknows Murwira, Jordan Zemura, Gerald Takwara, Munashe Garan’anga, Marshal Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Khama Billiat, Tawanda Chirewa, Walter Musona, Prince Dube

