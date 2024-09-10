The Zimbabwe’s national football team, the Warriors will play their second game in the Group J of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers on Tuesday.

The Warriors will host Cameroon at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

The national side is using a neutral venue after the Confederation of African Football condemned all local stadiums due to sub-standard conditions.

The kick-off time is at 6 pm CAT.

Since the new millennium, Zimbabwe and Cameroon met three times, losing twice and drawing once.

With limited time, Warriors coach Michael Nees is expected to mastermind a classic, tactical and technical approach if he is going to walk out victorious.

The match against Cameroon will be his second in charge, after playing to a goalless draw to Kenya at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

