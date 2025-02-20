Zimbabwe senior women’s football team has been beaten by Angola 2-1 in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

The Mighty Warriors was away to Welwitchias in Luanda on February 20th, before they host the same opponents for the second leg at Lucas Moripe stadium in Durban, South Africa.

Zimbabwe is playing all home games away due to lack of approved local stadiums.

The team left the country Monday morning after a send-off ceremony held on Sunday where Minister of Sport Kirsty Coventry was the guest of honour.

After today’s win, Angola will now play the winner between Congo and Malawi in the final qualifying stage for next year’s WAFCON, which will be hosted by Morocco.

Prior to today’s match, Zimbabwe senior women’s national team received a huge boost from the new ZIFA executive which introduced daily allowances for everyone during their training camp period.

Zwnews