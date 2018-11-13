AFCON 2019: Zimbabwe Warriors brace for Liberia match

The Warriors technical team and local based players will today leave for West Africa for Sunday’s crucial AFCON encounter against Liberia.

The Warrior’s technical team and local based players will join foreign-based players that are expected to fly direct to Liberia from their various bases in South Africa and Europe.

Zimbabwe is expected to only conduct their first training session on Thursday ahead of their crucial Group G encounter against Liberia slated for this Sunday.

Chidzambwa is set to welcome the return of Tinotenda Kadewere and Evans Rusike who missed out on Zimbabwe’s last 2 encounters due to injury.

Willard Katsande who last turned out for the Warriors at the 2017 AFCON finals is also set for a return following his inclusion in the Zimbabwean squad.

The other teams in Group G are DR Congo and Congo Brazzaville.

Zimbabwe Warriors lead the group with 8 points from 4 matches.

agencies