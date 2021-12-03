One person died on the spot while seven others were fatally injured when a Honda Airwave they were travelling in veered off the road, and crashed, police authorities have said.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the tragic accident occured Friday morning along the Gweru-Mvuma Road.

“The ZRP reports a fatal RTA which occurred at 51km peg along Gweru-Mvuma Road on 03/12/21 at about 0430 hours, where one person died and seven others injured after a Honda Airwave vehicle in which they were travelling in veered of the road and crashed. #savelivesontheroads” said the police.