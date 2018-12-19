About 50% of university and college FEMALE students are HIV positive

The National Aids Council has called for the government to introduce a law which will require compulsory HIV Testing for all prospective couples before they get a marriage certificate. According to the NAC, almost 50 percent of the female students at tertiary institutions are living with HIV which they contracted during their course of study. Speaking to Members of Parliament on HIV and Aids in Kadoma, Nac monitoring and evaluation director Mr Amon Mpofu said:

“We want pastors and magistrates or any other marriage officers to demand proof of HIV testing from couples intending to get married. We need to protect our children,

“If you look at the statistics we have, there are high cases of new HIV infections among adolescent girls between 15-24 years. We have also observed that about 45 percent of female students in tertiary institutions contract HIV during the course of their studies. Most of them graduate while HIV positive. There has been a 45 percent increase in new HIV infections among female students,” he added.

NAC has engaged the vice-chancellors in universities after observing that living conditions of students in tertiary institutions are exposing them to the risk of contracting HIV.

Chronicle