A very peaceful election season was being experienced and witnessed until the death of Tinashe Chitusunge of CCC in Harare and the the burning of 10 houses/huts owned by Zanu PF officials in Shurugwi. Let’s not incidents of this nature blight our democracy. pic.twitter.com/5ZnNA6w4bQ
— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) August 4, 2023