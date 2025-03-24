By Mlondolozi Ndlovu

As the journalism fraternity remembers Zimbabwe’s first editor of a privately owned daily newspaper post-independence, it is sad to note that print media is now in a coma, traditional broadcasters and fourth-generation media personalities are also facing threats.

While the challenges facing print media are a worldwide experience, they are felt more in economically troubled countries like ours, where millions cannot afford a newspaper.

In Zimbabwe, journalism is in a state of emergency.

Journalists are facing threats from a new law- the Cyber and Data Protection (what I have termed the new AIPPA).

As we reflect on Nyarota’s life, it is important to reflect on his work as the Chairperson of the famous Information Media Panel of Inquiry (IMPI) 10 years ago.

IMPI was an expensive undertaking that gathered views about the state of the media in the country across provinces and compiled a thoughtful report.

Some of the members of that inquiry included Prof Nhamo Mhipiri, Hon Gift Mampiri, Jacqueline Chikakano among others.

The IMPI report contains more information and recommendations about most of the challenges that the media faces today.

To date, the 666-page document is gathering dust, without implementation.

Policymakers must look into that document and implement some of its findings to serve our troubled media for it is the oxygen that keeps our democracy alive.