By Nelson Chamisa

A SPECIAL CALL FROM THE DIASPORA…Today, I received a call that touched my heart deeply.

It was from a senior citizen, in her 80s who is a Zimbabwean but resides in the UK.

For some reason she has to search high and low to get my number.

I will respectfully refer to her as Mama Nobuhle. I’m not sure how she got my number, but from the moment she said “hello,” I felt compelled to stop and listen.

Her voice carried wisdom, love, and decades of watching Zimbabwe’s story unfold.

“Mntanami,” she said, “I’ve followed your journey from the very beginning. I’ve believed in your leadership from day one.”

Mama Nobuhle is based in the UK. She has a heart and kidney condition, and she shared with me how the healthcare system in the UK has been of immense help — how a Patient Care Ambulance comes to pick her up a few times a week for her appointments and treatments, how she receives suitable care and support, all this to give her dignity and respect in her twilight years.

But despite this care, her heart longs to return to her country of birth-the motherland Zimbabwe.

And this is the story and aspiration of every other Zimbabwean in the diaspora.

She said, “The desire is always to return home. But how can I? There are no functioning hospitals, no access to proper medicines, and for someone in my condition, even electricity is crucial — yet it’s not accessible.”

And then she said something that truly moved me: “I believe with all my heart that one day I will return to a Zimbabwe where you are leading us into a new dawn — a Zimbabwe where everything will change for the good and for everyone.”

She spoke with pain and truth.

“Scarf man, KT, WC and all who are pillaging national resources have killed and destroyed our country-Zimbabwe,” she said.

“I knew KT as a young man in Gweru. He was under the care of Pastor Bhebhe because he came from a very poor background.

And to this day, there’s never been any clarity on how he made his money.”

She said what they have done to the country makes her so angry that wishes they could one day be thrown into jail for a long time

She pleaded with me — “Please, don’t tell me you’ll leave politics. I know in my heart it is you whom we the people want to lead us. And I know that you will one day lead Zimbabwe.”

I was deeply moved. The palpable hope in her voice — you could feel it, touch it.

It reminded me that even those in the diaspora, even those who have settled abroad, carry a living hope to return home one day.

In fact, Zimbabweans are among the most hopeful diaspora communities globally many still dream of a day they can go back home.

It is these types of encounter that really make me so duty bound to make change happen in Zimbabwe.

This is the wind beneath my wings. It adds fire in the belly in my fight for a functioning Zimbabwe. Things have to change in our country. There has to be real change.

To Mama Nobuhle, and to every Zimbabwean — at home and abroad who solidly believe in a free and better Zimbabwe:

I assure you now, as I assured her, I am clear on what must be done. It is not lost on me.

What must be done, will be done.

And by God’s grace — it shall be done without delay. Keep strong. Happiness is coming back to Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 Fellow Zimbabweans we shall be happy soon.