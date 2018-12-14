A THIEF calls you BOSS, You are also a THIEF: Goreraza attacks Mnangagwa

By Stanley Goreraza: Pay to play! This is when a corrupt cash greedy scoundrel like Energy Mutodi charges $500 000 for exclusive access to the President.

Pay to play! This is when a fanged blood drinking Minister charges a potential investor 5 million Rand for a face to face with the President.

Nothing at all new here. It has been happening since 1980 so the President must not fein surprise. 99% of Ministers solicit for and receive bribes in pay to play sleazy deals. They don’t care about their salaries, no. The are in it for the favours and swinging government contracts in certain directions.

Senior Zanupf members have always been open for business, pay to play business.

The President will complain but who really thinks he’s going to do anything? Since 1980 it has been happening and many have became richer than Zimbabwe itself.

And now they have the Mdc right there with lawyers to rescue them from the Prison gates. The Mdc supplies corruption defending lawyers so much that it has become a law firm specialising in defending the corrupt.

Pane chisvinu chichabudawo mu Zimbabwe here ne rimwe gore?

Uyu Mutodi ngaasungwe abude mu Hurumende ye vanhu prizi.

Being surrounded by thieves doesn’t spell nice words to describe the President. A leader surrounded by thieves could be the chief thief himself! A leader surrounded by men and women of repute could be because he leads with a good name.

If a thief calls you boss, then you are a thief yourself.

What happened before: Cult leader Moon bribed Minister Mutodi $500 000 (USD) to meet ED

An official from Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (AACZ) has sensationally alleged that ZANU PF official Energy Mutodi was given US$500 000 by the members of the Korean cult leader Hak Ja Han Moon as a facilitation fee for them to meet President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

According to Bulawayo 24 news, the allegations come after President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday told ZANU PF Central Committee that an official in his party charged a potential investor five million Rand to connect them to meet him.

“They say before I take you, pay up. One person told me that he was charged 5 million rand to come see me. He was told that three quarters of the money would go to the president (and the other quarter to the fixer),”Mnangagwa said. “So corruption, corruption, corruption, down with corruption. Being asked to pay to see (Defence minister Oppah) Muchinguri, down with corruption.”

“When Madam Moon’s people came to the country from Korea 3 months before her arrival, they were told very clearly that for her delegation to meet President Mnangagwa and Madam Oppah they have to part with $500 000. This money they were told was a standard facilitation fee that any investor who wants to meet Senior leadership in the country must pay to the person facilitating.” The official said.

“There was a bit of misunderstanding initially between us from AACZ and Cde Mutodi who was at the fore fronting of charging this fee because these Koreans were primarily our hosts. At the end we had to give in and the money exchanged hands. What I am not sure of is whether the money was paid in Rand or in Dollars but sure the money exchanged hands.

Hence you saw Madam Moon being introduced to Cde Oppah. The President was also supposed to have a public dinner at Meikles with Madam Moon because that was part of the deal from the facilitator but the dinner was cancelled at the eleventh hour.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been engaged in an anti-corruption crusade that has seen a number of political bigwigs being arrested or convicted.