President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa accompanied by the First Lady Auxilia, will attend the Presidential National Prayer Breakfast at State House this morning at 0900hrs.

Religious leaders in attendance are Reverend Andrew Wutawunashe the Chairman of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Inter Denominational Council of Churches (ZIICC), Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, Vapostori and Zion4ED’s Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira, Bishop Edmore Chihota from the Methodist.

Apparently, on Thursday, 8 August 2024, the President will tour the African Liberation Museum at 0830hrs.

The Museum of African Liberation is situated on a 103-hectare site known as Liberation City, whose construction has already commenced.

The Liberation City is an expansive piece of land located only seven (7) kilometers south west of Zimbabwe’s capital city Harare, along the busy trunk road Samora Machel Avenue, aptly named after Mozambique’s founding father the late Cde Samora Machel.

The Liberation City, which is a new city within the city of Harare, will house the liberation museum as the main attraction and will include a 5-star hotel, an amusement park, theme park, animal park, various national monuments including a heritage village among many recreational and amusement facilities.

The Liberation City is projected to be a family friendly attraction for both local, regional and international tourists who will enjoy history, heritage, recreational, commercial and amusement facilities to be established at the new city.

On the same day, President Mnangagwa will also commission the Dzivarasekwa Flats in Tynwald at 0945hrs.

