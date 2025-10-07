Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says a new Zimbabwe is coming without fail.

“A new dawn is coming, bringing new life, a new system, and unity.

“The future is bright, and one thing is certain – it’s coming,” he says.

Zivhu’s comments comes at the time there is too much friction within the ruling party ZANU PF.

The succession war is reportedly on the rise amid reports that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga are at each other’s throats.

Yesterday ZANU PF director of information Farai Marapira said the issue of succession is not on the agenda for the upcoming conference.

He said the matter can be dealt with at the Congress set for 2027.

Meanwhile, Chiwenga is on record denouncing corruption which is allegedly being done by people close to Mnangagwa.

Chiwenga recently warned that those found wanting will be punished three-folds.