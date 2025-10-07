Police in Mbare have arrested a 40-year-old patient for allegedly stealing copper pipes and other fittings at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (formerly Harare Central Hospital).

Taona Dzimbo, who was admitted with a fractured leg, was reportedly caught on October 5 damaging hospital examination lights and removing internal copper components.

Police recovered 45 pieces of copper pipe, each measuring about 20 centimetres, along with an aluminium pipe, from the suspect’s hospital locker, national police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

Dzimbo is now under police guard while receiving treatment.

