Shurugwi – A Police Officer based in Gokwe but on a visit to Shurugwi has been dragged to court after he was allegedly found in possession of a satchel filled with mbanje.

Proud Marikomo (33) appeared before Shurugwi Magistrate Sithabile Zungula yesterday after a satchel he left with a friend who is a barber was found with mbanje inside it.

The State alleges that during the weekend Marikomo left his satchel at his friend’s shop who is a barber at Chachacha. Following a tip off Police found that satchel full of dagga and it was taken to Donga Police station leading to the arrest of the two.

The barber told the court that he was only asked to look after the satchel by the accused and he did not know what was inside it.

Marikomo pleaded not guilty and told the court that he confiscated the satchel from a suspect and was therefore on his way to surrender the bag to the police.

He was remanded out of custody to September 23 after paying RTGS2 000 bail.

mirror