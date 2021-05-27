The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says the force has intensified operation ‘No to Crystal Meth’ and warned all drug peddlers that they risk being arrested.

ZRP says from the 10th to the 17th of May 2021 a total of 93 suspects were nabbed, of those 26 were detained and 67 were convicted.

Meanwhile, according to the Dangerous Drugs Act, no person shall be found in possession of, import into or export from Zimbabwe any drugs to which this Part applies, except under and in accordance with the terms of a licence issued by the relevant Ministry.

Any person who contravenes subsection (1) shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level twelve or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding ten years or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

