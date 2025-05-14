At least five people were killed while 18 others were injured at the 101 kilometre peg along Mvurwi-Kanyemba Road, Mahuwe on 12/05/25 at around 1700 hours, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced.

In another fatal road traffic accident which occurred in Mazowe at the 52 kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road on 13/05/25 at around 0950 hours, four people were killed while eight others were injured when a Nissan NV350 kombi veered off the road and overturned before landing on its roof.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Concession Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

More details to be released in due course…

Zwnews