SOUTH AFRICA: The death toll Boksburg gas tanker explosion has risen to 18, eight of the deceased being nurses.

The tanker driver has since been arrested and charged with culpable homicide and negligence, among several other offences.

Newzroom Afrika reports Tuesday that 18 people have died as a result of the accident. The news channels said eight of them are nurses who were on duty at OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.

The explosion happened Saturday morning on Hospital Road, a few metres from OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.

The truck is reported to belong to LP Gas.

The fire from the explosion also destroyed the OR Tambo Hospital.

The tanker drove into a low-lying bridge resulting in the accident.

Videos and photos shared on social media show bodies lying on the ground and severely burnt people trying to get medical help.

