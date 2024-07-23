File image

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 21/07/24 at around 1950 hours at the 70km peg along Ngundu-Tanganda Road in which eight people died while two others were injured.

A Toyota Probox registration number AFD 7476 with nine passengers on board veered off the road before ramming onto a bridge pillar.

The vehicle overturned several times throwing out all passengers before landing on its right side.

The bodies of the victims were ferried to Chiredzi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were taken to Collin Saunders Hospital and Chiredzi General Hospital for treatment.

Zwnews