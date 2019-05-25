8 from same family perish in deadly road accident

The Murambinda community was plunged into mourning on Thursday last week when eight people from the same family died in a horrific accident after a car they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned several times before landing on its wheels.

Four people from the Masisimani family from Gona Village under Chief Makumbe died on the spot, two at Mutare Provincial Hospital upon admission, the other two including the driver died at Parirenyatwa hospital where they had been transferred after sustaining serious injuries while five others were injured in the accident.

The family was travelling from Mutare to Mukondomi in Buhera when the vehicle veered off the road and overturned near Chikwekwete turn-off along Chivhu-Nyazura Road at 12pm.

