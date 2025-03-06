The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has apprehended eight individuals in connection with the illegal possession of dagga, Crystal Meth, and unregistered medicines.

The arrests took place in Harare and Beitbridge between March 2 and March 4, 2025.

The suspects have been identified as:

-Mphakamiseni Dhlamini (41)

-Ishmael Chikara (35)

-Linda Jimu (26)

-Priviledge Muchenje aka Ndanatsei Muchenje (39)

-Sylia Tanyanyiwa (41)

-Simbarashe Maenzanise (41)

-Siphelile Mashamba (33)

-Alice Shatirwa (29)

Authorities have confirmed that the operation led to the seizure of 151 kilograms of dagga, 260 bottles of Broncleer Syrup (100ml each), and an undisclosed quantity of Crystal Meth.

The majority of the recovered dagga was found at Beitbridge Border Post.

Zwnews