The Zimbabwe Republic Police ( ZRP) has expressed concern over cases of inmates who are absconding from COVID-19 Quarantine Centres across the country.

ZRP says from 19-21 November 2021 a total of 76 comprising of 69 males and seven females absconded from Beitbridge Quarantine Centre.

Police adds that investigations are currently underway.

Meanwhile, police has confirmed the arrest of Sylvester Phiri and recovery of silver Toyota Hiace AEU 4739 inscribed ZUPCO Bulawayo 075 with 181Kgs of dagga at a traffic check point along Gweru Zvishavane Road on 19/11/21.

The driver of the vehicle Dickson Nyagotsi was stopped and ordered to disembark from the vehicle before the suspect who was a passenger in the vehicle attempted to drive the vehicle away.

A scuffle ensued between the Police and the suspect as his plans were foiled by alert Police officers and the driver fled during the melee.

Investigations are in progress.

