On their way from Independence Celebrations, 700 war veterans from Midlands Province attended a training course in soap, Vaseline and car polish making at Cheziya High School.

The training aims to promote income generation, job creation and entrepreneurship development.

As noted by Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Nick Mangwana this is

great initiative for economic empowerment.

Meanwhile, a section of the war veterans led by Blessed Geza is at loggerheads with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s government.

They are calling for President Mnangagwa’s removal from office saying he has failed the nation.

Geza called an indefinite stay away as a way to force President Mnangagwa to resign.

Zwnews