By Hopewell Chin’ono

Seventy Zimbabwean MPs from different parts of the country are currently at the Mabelreign District Office in Harare, receiving pieces of land as a bribe not to vote against Emmerson Mnangagwa in an impeachment vote.

These MPs are from both the ruling ZANUPF party and the purported opposition, CCC.

The land they are receiving is also part of the payment they were promised in exchange for supporting Mnangagwa’s bid to extend his term of office to 2030.

The land is being taken from greenways in Ward 16 in Mabelreign and in Westgate.

The allocation of this land was done by Mnangagwa’s 2030 supporter and trumpet, the Local Government Minister, Daniel Garwe.

Media houses—rush there now, they are still at the Mabelreign District Office.

Greenways are strips of natural land, within urban or suburban areas, that are preserved for environmental and recreational purposes.

They include parks, walking paths, cycling trails, or undeveloped natural corridors like woodlands or wetlands.

They help manage stormwater, protect biodiversity, reduce urban heat, and provide communities with access to green space.

When governments seize or allocate greenways for development—especially for political favours—it must spark public outrage because it destroys communal, environmental, and recreational assets.