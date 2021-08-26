The second batch of Zimbabwean deportees from the UK have arrived. They touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport at 10 am aboard a Boeing 767.

The seven UK deportees are now heading to Zipam quarantine centre where they will stay during the mandatory 10 days of isolation.

The second batch of Zimbabwean deportees from the United Kingdom consisting of seven people have arrived in the country barely a month after the arrival of another group of 14 who have since intergrated with their families and relatives.

