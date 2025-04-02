Seven people have been arrested after being allegedly found in possession of four tonnes of smuggled meat.

The suspects were arrested after Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers, acting on a tip off, intercepted a truck carrying four tonnes of chicken cuts allegedly smuggled from South Africa.

The suspects were tracked and arrested at Mahusekwa turn-off along the Harare – Masvingo highway this Tuesday.

The meat was taken to Marondera police station where it was inspected and found to have allegedly been smuggled from South Africa.

“We received a tipoff from a whistle and acting on the information supplied we managed to ambush the truck and seized the meat and arrested the culprits,” ZACC’s Manager Investigations Lovemore Findi said.

The suspects have since appeared at the Marondera Magistrate’s Court facing charges of smuggling and were granted bail of US$50.00 each.

ZBC