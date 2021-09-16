When we talk about the importance of leadership training, we must remember that it is one of the most crucial requirements for any organization to increase productivity and keep employees up-to-date with their job responsibilities.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, face-to-face leadership training is a thing of the past. Now, any knowledge-sharing or training has shifted online. So, for work to remain unaffected, many trainers have designed video-enabled Leadership & Development programs. These programs are a great way to ensure that staff is motivated and engaged. It also helps build a connection with people and can be a great motivator for everyone at the workplace.

Below are 7 innovative ideas for effective leadership training using videos. It’s a new and easy way to scale up the level of leadership training in the corporate world.

Idea 1

Make your leadership training videos accessible to all

You can find potential leaders in any part of the company. But the question is how do you find a way to connect with them and engage them in your training sessions? You can use recorded video sessions or e-learning courses. Make sure that all the videos created by the video editor are easily accessible across the organization. You can store them in the company’s database by creating a separate section like ‘Training Modules’. Staff can be encouraged to access these videos periodically. Make sure you get feedback, so you can always tweak the videos to make them more engaging in the future.

Idea 2

Incorporate quizzes and games to boost engagement

When you use videos to conduct a training program, make sure the video editor also gives you an option to record further follow-up training modules so that the chain of training sessions does not break. In between training modules, you can also use a video creator to design some interesting quiz videos to understand how clear concepts are to your audience. It helps the trainee to stay connected with ongoing video leadership training sessions.

Idea 3

Use motion and imagery to tell a story

People often lose focus in training programs when the concept is explained using a long list of facts and figures. Use a video editor to present the information in the training sessions simply. This can be done through a story or by sharing real life examples. If you explain it using some funny characters, it will leave a strong impact. Videos are primarily one of the best visual mediums to make connections. Use the best motions and imagery in your video. Try to depict the concept with a storyboard. The most popular ways to explain the concept in leadership training is by using graphics, on-screen text, and narration.

Idea 4

Use E-learning videos

With busy work routines, employees rarely get the time to upgrade their on-the-job skills. This was especially true during Covid-19. Employee engagement and training suffered. E-learning videos can be a great way to bridge this divide. New emerging leaders can also record a video to share their work experiences with their colleagues and peers. After creating a video, leaders can also share the video with their mentors to get feedback.

Idea 5

Your videos should work as virtual ice-breakers

Virtual icebreakers work as a great way to build a human connection in leadership training programs. You can use a video editor to add interesting icebreakers in your training sessions. Create some kind of trivia or games related to the training sessions. It helps encourage trainees to participate and stay active in the training sessions. The trivia doesn’t need to be related to the topic, you can ask them about their hobbies, or favorite movies to stay connected with the session. You can also share some of your own personal interests as a way for the audience to get to you better. The goal of these videos should be to establish a connection with people and inspire them.

Idea 6

Understand the structure of workflow in an organization

When we say focus on the workflow of the organization while designing a leadership training module, we mean create modules that support and improve the performance at the workplace, rather than cause disruption. Use video streaming platforms that are well-integrated with artificial intelligence technology. It makes it easier for the trainer to understand what employees are looking forward to learning to become good leaders. It also makes the training procedure seamless.

Ideas 7

Videos are a great way to establish a connection between experienced staff and beginners

When one chooses video-based leadership training, it’s a great opportunity to experience social learning. Using visuals, senior leaders can record valuable insights to pass on to the next generation. It is like sharing their past experiences, challenges faced and ways of dealing with those challenges. Videos work well in scenarios where senior leaders share the company’s growth journey and what their contribution is. As people’s work schedules get more hectic, it is quite difficult to spare separate time for offline coaching sessions. But video-based training programs are easily accessible 24×7 on the company’s database.

Bottom line

After the pandemic, virtual training became imperative for every organization. Video training works well not only for leadership training, but also for sales teams, or for technical training. To make the video training successful, always make sure that you are using robust technology. Try to maintain an informative, charismatic, and calm tone throughout the training sessions.

To improve the video-based leadership training programs, it is a must to know the engagement of the past video sessions. There are many video analytics tools available online that help trainers get data about videos. This means that they can find out which part of the video got the maximum engagement and which part of the video was least viewed.

So, now you are aware of 7 ideas to boost your leadership training using videos. You are probably confident and excited to start your training module. Thanks to advanced training technologies and advanced online video editing tools, virtual training is no more a challenge.