Image: The Herald online

Seven people were injured after a kombi was involved in a pile-up collision involving four vehicles at the intersection of Robert Mugabe Road and ED Mnangagwa Road in Harare this morning.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is yet to give more information about the incident.

Road traffic accidents have for long been a cause for concern in the country.

In most cases they have been attributed to human error.

The law enforcement agencies are on record calling on the motoring public to exercise caution on the roads.