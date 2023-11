File image for illustration

At least six people have died on the spot, while three others were critically injured in an accident that happened near the Zimbabwe Bio Energy turn-off around Rutenga, 182km along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway (or 118km north of Beitbridge).

This was after a kombi they were travelling in collided with a haulage truck this morning.

Apparently, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is on record calling on motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

More details later…