Six people have been killed in a fatal road traffic accident that took place at the 142 kilometre peg Harare-Mutare highway.

The accident happened on 22nd June 2025 when a Honda Fit vehicle collided head-on with a Hino truck.

More information from the statement below:



Meanwhile, in other news ZRP is investigating circumstances in which a viral social media post is inviting the public to participate in a “vuzu” or sex party in Mutare at a private location with men allegedly paying USD 20 to enter the premise.

The police has since warned the organizers that the law will take its course without fear or favour.

Zwnews