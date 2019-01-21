6 Killed in Beitbridge-Masvingo road accident fire

Six people are reported to have died on the spot when a truck they were travelling in veered off the road and hit a tree before exploding along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.

All the six are reported to have burnt beyond recognition.

Two of the deceased are believed to be children.

“We have received information on the accident which killed six people, but details are still sketchy. Police are on the ground,” Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said.

“All six were burnt beyond recognition and their remains were taken to Beitbridge Hospital mortuary,” a source said.

agencies