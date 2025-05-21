File image

At least six people were seriously injured when a Honda Fit they were travelling in was hit by a train in Harare at around 1am.

The driver of the vehicle tried to pass the level crossing at Chiremba Road in front of an approaching train, resulting in the collision.

The National Railways of Zimbabwe confirmed the development.

“The men were rushed to hospital and the NRZ wishes them speedy recovery.

“We continue to urge motorists to exercise extreme caution when approaching level crossings and to stop if there is a train coming,” said NRZ.

Zwnews