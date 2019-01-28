6 caged for burning Webster Shamu wife’s vehicle, Zupco bus

At least six men who burned to shells a vehicle belonging to Webster Shamu’s wife and a Zupco bus during violent skirmishes that rocked the country a few weeks ago will now spend 32 years in jail after a Harare Magistrate ruled today.

Webster Shamu is a Zanu PF member of parliament in Chegutu who served as Minister in different portfolios.

The six appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Elijah Makomo who sentenced them to five years each in prison except for the ring leader only identified as Chari who was separately slapped with seven years.

Initially the convicts were being charged jointly with two other accused persons who have been acquitted.

Magistrate cited lack of credible evidence to nail the duo hence granting them freedom.