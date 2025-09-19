ZIMBABWE is accelerating the deployment of modern mobile phone connectivity, after the number of 5G base stations surged from 184 to 252 during the second quarter, according to the latest data from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

Experts say this rapid expansion signals a commitment to embracing the most advanced mobile technology.

The next major step beyond 5G is the 6G standard, currently under research and development, aiming for deployment around the end of the decade.

Also significant is 5G-Advanced (or 5.5G), an intermediate evolutionary phase within the 5G standard itself that will enhance performance and introduce new features before 6G is fully realised

The rollout of 5G brings with it the promise of transformative changes for Zimbabwe’s digital future.

In its 2025 second-quarter performance report, Potraz said the significant increase in deployment of LTE and 5G base stations would go a long way in enhancing connectivity, quality of service, and network speeds.

“A total of 68 additional 5G base stations deployments were recorded in the quarter under review, bringing the total to 252, whilst an additional 246 LTE base stations and 130 3G base stations were deployed,” reads the Protraz performance report.

“Econet continued to dominate base stations infrastructure across all technologies, whilst NetOne had the second largest market share of base stations in the sector, followed by Telecel.”

The most immediate and widely recognised benefit of the increase in 5G infrastructure is blisteringly fast internet speeds.

5G is designed to deliver significantly higher download and upload speeds compared to its 4G predecessor, potentially allowing for almost instantaneous streaming of high-definition content, rapid file downloads, and a much smoother online experience for both individuals and businesses.

5G also offers ultra-low latency, meaning a drastic reduction in the delay between sending and receiving data.

This is crucial for applications requiring real-time responsiveness, such as remote surgery, autonomous vehicles, and advanced industrial automation.

For Zimbabwe, this could unlock new possibilities in sectors like healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing, driving innovation and efficiency.

Meanwhile, Potraz said total revenue for mobile network operators grew by 9,24 percent from ZWG6,15 billion to record ZWG6,71 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

On the other hand, the regulator said aggregate operating costs declined by 5,47 percent from ZWG3,68 billion to ZWG3,48 billion in the same period, signalling improved operating efficiency on the part of mobile network operators.

“In the same period, total capital expenditure increased by 261 percent from ZWG423,81 million to ZWG1,53 billion,” said Potraz.

“Internet/data services have become the biggest revenue contributor for the mobile network operators to the tune of 47,97 percent in the quarter under review.

“This is attributed to the growing use of data-hungry applications such as Netflix, YouTube, and TikTok, amongst others.”

The Herald